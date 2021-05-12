Demi Lovato to host UFO investigation docuseries ‘Unidentified’

Demi Lovato is set to host a new unscripted limited series about UFOs called Unidentified.

The show, which will air on Peacock, will see the musician alongside her best friend Matthew and sister Dallas try to find out the truth about UFOs.

“While consulting with leading experts, the trio will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots,” reads a description of the show obtained by Variety.

Unidentified will run for an initial four-episode run, and will be executive produced by Lovato alongside Scooter Braun, Scott Anson, Allison Kaye and more.

Elsewhere, Demi Lovato recently said she will no longer discuss her recovery, after being criticised for saying she is “California sober”.

The term refers to a person who drinks, and smokes marijuana, but does not take any other drugs.

“For me, I’ve decided that I’m probably never going to discuss the parameters surrounding my recovery and what that looks like,” she said in a new interview with Zach Sang.

“Because when I do get into details with people, it just kind of opens myself up for more scrutiny than I need.”

In a four-star review of Lovato’s latest album ‘Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over’, NME wrote: ” Powerful, purposeful and uncompromising, this is her definitive artistic statement to date. Demi Lovato is done pretending, and it really suits her.”

There is no set release date for Lovato’s series Unidentified yet.