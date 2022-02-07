‘Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc’ to get 45-minute finale episode

The highly anticipated final episode of anime Demon Slayer’s ongoing second season, the Entertainment District Arc, will get a longer runtime of 45 minutes.

The official Demon Slayer website confirmed today (February 7) that the season finale will run for 15 minutes longer than its usual 30-minute episode duration. The announcement also confirmed that the season finale will be titled ‘No Matter How Many Times You Are Reborn’ in English.

The season finale is set to air on February 13, and will be broadcast simultaneously on Funimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll worldwide. The series also airs new episodes weekly on Netflix in Asia.

‘No Matter How Many Times You Are Reborn’ will cap off an explosive second season of Demon Slayer, which has seen Tanjirou Kamado and company follow senior demon slayer Tengen Uzui to track down a demon wreaking havoc in the red-light district of Yoshiwara.

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc picks up immediately after the events of the October 2020 anime film, Mugen Train. The film, which serves as a continuation to the first season of the anime, became the highest-grossing movie of all time in Japan in December 2020, just weeks after its premiere.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is currently available to stream online in both movie form and as a recut seven-episode arc.