‘Demon Slayer’ fans can get a sneak peek at the new season soon

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be coming to the big screen, along with a sneak peek at the new season.

Described as an extra-sized blockbuster experience, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will allow fans to revisit the finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc while also getting a glimpse at the highly anticipated Hashira Training Arc (season four).

The upcoming event marks the first time the finale of the Swordsmith Village Arc has ever been shown in cinemas, and also the first-ever showing of the Hashira Training Arc‘s beginning.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will screen in UK cinemas from February 23. A special screening will be held on February 25 at the BFI IMAX, featuring guests Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado voice actor) & producer Yuma Takahashi.

You can find other international release dates for the event below (more territories will be announced at a later date):

21 February: Malta

22 February: Albania, Australia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Ukraine

23 February: Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

24 February: Belgium, Estonia, France (note: two-day event screening), Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking), and select countries in French-speaking Africa

27 February: Austria, Germany, Switzerland (German-speaking)

Additionally, fans will also have an opportunity to attend special advanced fan screenings as part of a global World Tour, including select cities in Crunchyroll/Sony Picture Entertainment territories.

The special advanced screenings will take place on the following dates:

10 February: New York City, New York

13 February: Berlin, Germany

17 February: Mexico City, Mexico

19 February: São Paulo, Brazil

24 February: Paris, France

25 February: London, United Kingdom

As for the small screen, Demon Slayer fans will have to wait until spring for the Hashira Training Arc to arrive, when it will premiere in Japan with an hour-long episode. An official release date has not yet been confirmed.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge published under SHUEISHA’s JUMP COMICS, which consists of 23 volumes.