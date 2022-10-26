‘Demon Slayer’ anime to stage Kabuki play in 2024

The latest instalment of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise will be a Kabuki play, set to premiere at the Shinbashi Enbujo in Tokyo from February to March 2024.

The popular anime series revolves around Tanjirou Kamado and his sister Nezuko as they navigate a war between demons and humans. The manga has spun a number of adaptations, including an anime, feature film, orchestral concert and more.

According to Anime News Network, the play will be part of the Super Kabuki II series, which is a style that “incorporates contemporary technology into traditional kabuki.” The announcement of the play was accompanied by the release of its official website.

Advertisement

The cast includes Ichikawa Somegorō VIII, Ichikawa Danko, Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, and Matsumoto Kōshirō X. The play’s artistic team includes Ichikawa Ennosuke IV as general director, Kunio Sugihara as director, Kensuke Yokouchi as scriptwriter, and En’o Ichikawa II as a supervisor.

In other news, the series’ record-breaking feature film, Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train is currently ranked as Japan’s highest grossing film of all time with over 30 billion yen of sales at the box office. It was also the second anime film to secure the top spot at the US box office and was even the top movie from 2020 worldwide. It was the first ever non-Hollywood movie to do so at the global box office.