‘Demon Slayer’ orchestral concert to get theatrical release in Japan

An upcoming Demon Slayer concert is set to receive a theatrical release in Japan. The event, scheduled for September 5 at the Pacifico Yokohama Hall, will be broadcasted at various theatres across the country simultaneously.

The event is the second Demon Slayer orchestral performance by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, following an initial concert in November 2020.

While the first focused on orchestral themes from the television series, this event will take from the soundtrack of its highly successful 2020 film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train.

The concert will place the orchestral performance front and centre, with accompanying scenes from the film projected onto a screen.

The official website for the event lists all of the cinemas screening the film in Japan. Standard tickets will be available on a first-come-first-served basis from August 28 to September 3. There is no confirmation if the event will be screened outside of Japan.

A standard ticket will cost 4,000 yen (approximately £26), with limited premium tickets at 6,000 yen (£40) that include exclusive merchandise.

However, it was announced last month (July 26) that Odex will be screening the initial 2020 orchestral concert across Southeast Asia later this year. No release dates have been announced.

Last month, the show’s theme song by Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA was performed at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

The highly-anticipated second season of Demon Slayer is currently in the works, expected to be released sometime this year. No specific date has been confirmed.