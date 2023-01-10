‘Demon Slayer’ season 3: release window, teasers and everything we know so far about the Swordsmith Village Arc

The blockbuster anime series Demon Slayer will return with its third season this year. Tanjiro Kamado’s quest to find a cure for his sister Nezuko, who’s been turned into a demon, has already spawned two highly successful seasons and an animated movie that became Japan’s highest-grossing movie of all time, making season 3 one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2023.

Based on the popular manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer first began airing in 2019 and has since become a global phenomenon. The 2020 animated feature film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train beat the likes of Spirited Away and Titanic to become Japan’s highest grossing movie ever. It also became the second ever anime film to hit No. 1 at the US box office. The success of Demon Slayer has fuelled several adaptations of the series, including multiple video games and a kabuki play.

In the third season of the series, protagonist Tanjiro Kamado and his friends will set off to the secretive Swordsmith Village for their next adventure. The Swordsmith Village Arc is highly anticipated by fans and will reintroduce several popular characters from the manga series while debuting some ominous new villains. Here’s what we know about season 3 of Demon Slayer so far.

Warning: spoilers for seasons 1 and 2 of the Demon Slayer anime and the Mugen Train movie follow.

What happened in seasons 1 and 2 of Demon Slayer and the Mugen Train movie?

Demon Slayer season 1, which aired in 2019, introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his family as they struggle for survival in the wilderness of Taisho-era Japan. Tanjiro’s world is turned upside down when he returns home one day to find his family slaughtered by invading demons and his sister Nezuko turned into a bloodthirsty demon.

Nezuko shows signs of being able to resist her demonic instincts, piquing the interest of retired elite demon slayer Sakonji Urokodaki, who trains Tanjiro to become a demon slayer. Tanjiro eventually passes the exacting and merciless test to become part of the Demon Slayer Corps, meeting the cowardly Zenitsu Agatsuma and the headstrong Inosuke Hashibira along the way.

Tanjiro discovers that Muzan Kibutsuji, the first Demon King and the progenitor of all demons in existence, was responsible for his parents’ deaths and his sisters’ transformation. He then learns of the Hashira, the Corps’ most elite demon slayers, as well as the existence of the Twelve Kizuki (or Blood Moons), an organisation of the demons under Muzan’s command that has received a large portion of his blood, granting them far greater power than the average demon. Following an intense battle with the Lower Rank Five Kizuki Rui, Tanjiro eventually forms an uneasy truce with the Hashira over his demon sister.

The events of season 1 lead directly into Mugen Train, which sees Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Nezuko assisting Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku on said steam train as he investigates a demon that has caused the disappearance of 40 people. It’s revealed to be the work of Enmu, Lower One of the Twelve Kizuki, who eventually fuses with the train and threatens to eat everyone within. Upon his defeat, however, Tanjiro and his friends are attacked by Akaza, Upper Three of the Twelve Kizuki, who manages to kill the Flame Hashira after an epic battle.

Demon Slayer season 2, also known as the Entertainment District Arc, which began airing December 2021, picks up where Mugen Train left off, with Tanjiro and his friends still reeling from the loss of Rengoku. They’re assigned to Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui to track down a demon wreaking havoc in the red-light district of Yoshiwara, coming head to head with the two demons who make up the Upper Rank Six of the Kizuki, Gyutaro and Daki.

In the battle that follows, Nezuko manifests an adult form with stronger powers, helping to turn the tides against the demonic duo. As has become the norm for the series, the victory is not without cost, as Tengen loses an eye and a hand in the battle and is forced to vacate his position as a Hashira.

Tanjiro himself has his Nichirin sword damaged in the fighting, leading him to seek out the Swordsmith Village.

What will the plot of Demon Slayer season 3 be?

In the Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro and his friends will journey to the secretive colony of artisans in said village to seek the help of Hotaru Haganezuka, the swordsmith who forged Tanjiro’s sword. The series has already teased the re-introduction of fan-favourite characters, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, who have not been seen since the first season.

Fans of the manga will also be looking forward to the appearance of Genya Shinaguzawa, another young demon slayer and the younger brother of the Wind Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa. Genya and Tanjiro initially got off on the wrong foot during the Final Selection in season 1, with Tanjiro breaking Genya’s arm in retaliation after Genya threatened Kanata Ubuyashiki, the daughter of the head of the Demon Slayer Corps. Genya’s appearance in the Swordsmith Village is set to shine light on his troubled state of mind, which was foreshadowed by an uneasy interaction between him and his older brother in season 1.

The secretive village is not free of danger, as Muichiro encounters Hantengu and Gyokko, Upper Rank Four and Upper Rank Five of the Kizuki, who have been seeking out the Swordsmith Village in hopes of crippling the Demon Slayer Corps.

When will Demon Slayer season 3 be released?

Demon Slayer season 3 will start airing in Japan in April 2023. Special screenings of the hour-long first episode will be held starting February 3 as part of an event dubbed the ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba – World Tour Screening’. Fans in over 80 countries will be able to watch Episode 10 and Episode 11 of season 2 back to back before watching the first episode of season 3.

The screenings will begin in Japan before the US and Canada screenings start on March 3 with both English-subtitled and -dubbed versions available. The tour is also set to hit Paris on February 25, Berlin on February 26, Mexico City on March 4, Seoul on March 11, and Taiwan on March 19.

Tickets for the US screening at the LA Orpheum in Los Angeles, California are currently sold out, with ticketing details for the other screenings set to be released via the ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba – World Tour Screening’ website.

Each screening will feature different special guests, with producer Yūma Takahashi, Tanjiro’s voice actor Natsuki Hanae and singer Aimer, who provided the track ‘Zankyou Sanka’ for the opening of season 2, advertised for the events so far.

Where can I watch season 3 of Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer season 3 will be broadcasted on 30 domestic television channels in Japan, including major networks such as Fuji TV and Tokyo MX. Streaming service Crunchyroll has also previously announced that Demon Slayer season three will be available on its service when it releases.

Netflix has aired the last two seasons of the anime as well as the Mugen Train movie, so the show may come to the streaming service at some point though no official announcement has been made as of the time of writing. In the meantime, you can refresh your memory on anime before season 3 drops by watching seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Is there an official trailer or teaser for Demon Slayer season 3?

The first teaser for Demon Slayer season 3 was released in April last year. It begins by recapping the events of the anime up to the climactic confrontation of Demon Slayer season 2’s Entertainment District arc, before giving viewers a glimpse of the Swordsmith Village itself alongside Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji.

A slightly updated version with additional action shots accompanied the announcement of the ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba – World Tour Screening’.

Watch both available teasers here: