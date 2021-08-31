‘Demon Slayer’ special compilations to be aired with new footage

Japanese animation studio Ufotable’s immensely popular anime series Demon Slayer is set to air five special compilations featuring new footage through the month of September.

Per an AnimeNewsNetwork report today (August 31), the special compilations will cover five arcs – The Asakusa arc, Tsuzumi Mansion arc, the Sibling’s Bond arc, Mt. Natagumo arc, and The Hashira Meeting/Butterfly Mansion arc.

The Asakusa and Tsuzumi Mansion arcs will reportedly include “new eyecatches, end credits scenes, next episode previews, and new key visuals”. Meanwhile, the Sibling’s Bond, Mt. Natagumo, and the Hashira Meeting/Butterfly Mansion arcs will be accompanied by a trailer of Ufotable’s new work.

Japan’s Fuji TV network is set to air the specials at 7pm JST, with Sibling’s Bond kicking off the special compilation series on September 11, followed by the Asakusa arc on September 12.

The Tsuzumi Mansion arc will premiere on September 18, followed by Mt. Natagumo arc the next day. Finally, the Hashira Meeting/Butterfly Mansion arc will air on September 23. There is no news if these specials will receive a release outside of Japan.

The five arcs are being aired as a precursor to the TV premiere of Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train on September 25. The film – which has gone on to become Japan’s highest-grossing movie of all time – received a glowing four star review from NME.

The highly anticipated second season of Demon Slayer is scheduled to air sometime this year, although a firm release date has yet to be announced. The anime’s second season is expected to pick up where Mugen Train left off and adapt the corresponding storylines of the Demon Slayer manga.

The series will soon receive a video game titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. The game is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 14 in Japan and October 15 worldwide.