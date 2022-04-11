‘Derry Girls’ star Nicola Coughlan auditioned for ‘Stranger Things’

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has revealed she once auditioned for Stranger Things.

The actor, who plays Clare Devlin in the Channel 4 comedy, said she auditioned to play Robin (Maya Hawke) in the show’s third season.

Speaking to BuzzFeed about roles she didn’t get, Coughlan said: “I auditioned for Stranger Things a number of years ago. I auditioned to play Robin, Maya Hawke got it. She was far better than I ever would have been.”

She added: “It’s a good lesson to actors: Watch the stuff you didn’t get, because you’ll totally understand how it’s not personal.

“You’re just right for some things, and you’re not right for other things.”

Hawke will return as Robin in the fourth season of Stranger Things, set to premiere in two volumes on May 27 and July 1 respectively on Netflix.

Derry Girls’ third and final season is set to premiere on Tuesday (April 12) on Channel 4. Speaking about the new episodes to NME, Coughlan teased: “It’s very much the same as before but at a much more heightened level. They’re still an absolute bunch of idiots so there’s no change there.”

In a five-star review of season three, NME wrote: “Though Derry Girls will be greatly missed when it wraps up for good at the end of this season, the first episode at least proves that the funniest, sharpest sitcom on TV is also bowing out on a high.”