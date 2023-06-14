‘Desperate Housewives’ would be “cancelled” if it was made today, says Eva Longoria

Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has said she believes the show would fall victim to cancel culture if it was made today.

The actor starred as Gabrielle Solis in all eight seasons of the comedy-drama series, which follows a group of middle-America suburbanites and the secrets that lie behind their supposed idyllic lifestyle. It ran from 2004 to 2012.

Looking back at her time on the show in a new interview, Longoria expressed doubt when asked whether the programme could be rebooted for current audiences.

“I don’t know if we could do the show today. I think we’d get cancelled,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I mean, not cancelled on TV but like cancelled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time. I don’t know where these ladies would be now in their life.”

Longoria also said that show creator Marc Cherry was not enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing the show back, despite its high ratings and strong fanbase.

“I could not sleep with one more person on that street – I was like, ‘I’ve slept with everybody. You’ve slept with everybody! We’ve exchanged husbands.’ It was like, ‘What else? What other stories could we possibly tell [with] these women?’ And so that’s Marc’s big, big thing; he’s like, ‘Why now?’ He doesn’t want to reboot just to reboot,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett recently said there is a danger that society will be “destined to repeat” its mistakes if we continue to follow cancel culture.

She told The Radio Times: “If you don’t read older books that are slightly offensive because of what they say in a historical context, then you will never grapple with the minds of the time [and] we are destined to repeat that stuff.”

Blanchett went on to say that she believed that her recent movie TÁR uses both the concept of “cancel culture” and the #MeToo movement as plot devices to tackle “existential” issues that we face today.