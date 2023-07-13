Here’s when ‘Destined With You’ starring SF9’s Rowoon premieres

South Korean television network JTBC has revealed when its upcoming fantasy romance K-drama Destined With You, starring SF9’s Rowoon, will premiere.

JTBC recently released new posters for its upcoming fantasy romance K-drama Destined With You, which will be led by K-pop idol SF9’s Rowoon (The King’s Affection) and actress Jo Bo-ah (Tale of the Nine Tailed).

The promotional posters for Destined With You feature Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah posing for the camera at an office desk. However, the background of the images are ornate paintings, featuring a man and a woman from pre-modern times looking fondly at one another.

“We have been terribly destined to be since 300 years ago” and “A long, long time ago, did we date?” the text on the posters read. Destined With You is set to premiere on JTBC at 10:30 pm KST on August 23. The show will also be available on Netflix in select regions.

[티저 포스터] 300년 전부터 우리는 지독히 운명적,옛날 옛적에~ 우리 사귀었나요?전생의 인연으로 지독하게 얽힌 홍조x신유의거부할 수 없는 불가항력적 로맨스 (๑•͈ᴗ•͈) 💙JTBC 새 수목드라마 <이 연애는 불가항력>8월 23일 [수] 밤 10시 30분 첫 방송#JTBC #ComingSsoonJTBC #이연애는불가항력 Posted by JTBC Drama on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Destined With You will journey the romance between civil servant Lee Hong-jo (Jo Bo-ah) and lawyer Jang Shin-yu (Rowoon), after they come into contact with a 300-year-old forbidden book.

Aside from Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah, Destined With You will also star Ha Jun (Arthdal Chronicles) and Girl’s Day member Yura (Forecasting Love and Weather).

August will also see the premieres of K-dramas Cruel Intern, starring Ra Mi-ran, and The Killing Vote, starring The Glory‘s Lim Ji-yeon. Find out when they will hit screens here and here, respectively.