Details of when the final episodes of Season 10 of The Walking Dead will air have today (November 19) been revealed.

The final six episodes of the season will air from March 1 on Fox and will feature a host of new guest stars including Robert Patrick ‘Mays’, Hilarie Burton Morgan ‘Lucille’. Okea Eme-Akwari will also co-star as ‘Elijah’.

Fox also shared a new table read clip from one of the new episodes, ‘One More’ which features Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Robert Patrick and is narrated by Josh McDermitt.

Advertisement

You can see the new clip here:

A synopsis of the new episodes reveals that “we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake.”

“The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

Earlier this week (November 14), The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan said “no doors are closed” when it comes to a potential Negan spin-off.

Advertisement

Morgan has played Negan since 2016, and is set to continue the role through to the show’s final season.

“I’d like to think no doors are closed,” he said to a fan on social media who asked about the potential of a spin-off. He added that Negan is “a great character with many stories to tell.” He added: “But again, much still to do here on twd! Many episodes still to shoot. Right now I’m just excited about that!”

After The Walking Dead‘s long-awaited and coronavirus-delayed season 10 finale, titled ‘A Certain Doom’, six more bonus episodes are set to be released in early 2021 before season 11, the show’s final outing, begins.

The show will return with a 24-episode-long season 11, broken up into two parts with the first 12 episodes airing in 2021 and the second half at a yet to be announced date in 2022.