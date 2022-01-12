Jung Chae-yeon, Yook Sung-jae join cast of new fantasy K-drama

DIA‘s Jung Chae-yeon and BtoB‘s Yook Sung-jae have both been confirmed to star in a brand-new fantasy K-drama called Golden Spoon (literal translation).

The upcoming drama series, based on a digital comic of the same name, follows a child born from a poor family who comes across and uses a mysterious, magic golden spoon to switch fates with a friend who hails from a wealthy family.

Jung’s agency PocketDol Studio announced yesterday (January 11) in a statement to Newsen that the idol-turned-actress would be starring in the forthcoming MBC K-drama as the female lead, as translated by Soompi.

She will be starring alongside BtoB member Yook Sung-jae, who was first confirmed to be part of the Golden Spoon cast in November 2021, per Soompi. He will be playing a student named Lee Seung-chun, who comes across the golden spoon and uses it in hopes to turn his life around.

Golden Spoon will be directed by Song Hyun-wook, whose filmography includes popular series and films such as The King’s Affection, Another Oh Hae-young, Beauty Inside and more.

The show is written by Kim Eun-hee, who previously worked on the screenplays for Winter Sonata and Sweet 18, among others. Golden Spoon is set to premiere in the second half of 2022.

