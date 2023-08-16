Did Millie Bobby Brown have a ghostwriter for her debut novel?

Millie Bobby Brown is set to release her debut novel this year.

The actor, best known for playing Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, officially announced the upcoming book, titled Nineteen Steps, in March on Instagram.

In the post describing the novel, she wrote: “Nineteen Steps is a historical novel about an amazing, courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London’s East End, while the Second World War rages on around them.

“When a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic – and life will never be the same again for Nellie.”

Was a ghostwriter involved in Millie Bobby Brown’s book?

In a blog post, author Kathleen McGurl confirmed she had collaborated with Millie Bobby Brown on the novel. “I was sent a lot of research that had already been pulled together by Millie and her family, and plenty of ideas, and we had a couple of Zoom calls,” she wrote.

“And then I knuckled down and wrote the first draft, while Millie continued sending more ideas via WhatsApp. The book went through several drafts since then, as we refined the story.”

McGurl has written several historical novels including The Storm Girl and The Girl With The Emerald Flag.

When is Nineteen Steps released?

The book will be available worldwide on September 12, 2023.

Along with Stranger Things, Brown is known for roles in Enola Holmes and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters.