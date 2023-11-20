Diddy’s appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ resurfaces after abuse lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show has resurfaced following abuse allegations by singer Cassie.

Diddy made an appearance on the BBC chat show just days before his ex, real name Cassandra Ventura, filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and physical abuse. On Saturday (November 18), the lawsuit was settled one day after it was formally filed.

A clip from the show, which aired on November 10, has since circulated on social media where Diddy explains why he’s changed his name to ‘Love’.

After running through his past names across “different eras”, like Puff Daddy and P Diddy, the rapper said: “Now, this is the ultimate goal, I have become Love.”

When Norton asks if he should call him Love, Diddy replies: “See, this is where it gets confusing. Y’all call me Diddy, but when I’m being Love and I’m in that mood because I have to remind myself, we live in a toxic world and it’s love versus hate. That’s what’s going on right now, and I choose love, that’s my new name and love wins.”

After the allegations surfaced, one X user wrote: “Awkward that Diddy was on the Graham Norton show just a week or two ago.”

“It’s the way diddy was on graham norton the other day talking about he’s on a healing journey and he’s rebranding to ‘love’,” another added.

When the allegations came to light, Ben Brafman, a lawyer for Diddy, shared a statement denying the accusations.

“Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations,” the statement read. “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.

“Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

It was later revealed that both parties had settled the lawsuit to their “mutual satisfaction” in a release sent by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represented Ventura.

In a statement reported by NBC News on Friday, Cassie said: “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

In a separate statement, Diddy added: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.