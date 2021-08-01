Disney+ announces ‘Hawkeye’ premiere date, shares first-look

Disney+ has shared a first-look at Marvel‘s next live-action series, Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

The forthcoming show – which is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 24 – will focus on the adventures of Young Avenger, Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), who took up the Hawkeye mantle after original Avenger, Clint Barton (Renner).

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan,” Renner told Entertainment Weekly. “She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Steinfeld took to Instagram on Thursday (July 29) to share a first-look of Kate coming face to face with Clint – take a look below.

Originally created by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, Kate first emerged in the pages of Young Avengers comics in the 2000s. Taking on the role of Hawkeye after Clint died in the House Of M series, she strapped on the bow in his honour – that it until he came back to life in New Avengers. The pair finally fought side-by-side in the popular Hawkeye solo comic by Matt Fraction and David Aja that ran from 2012-2015.

Speaking on working with Steinfeld, Renner said he took it upon himself to welcome the Bumblebee actor into the MCU fold, sort of in the same way Clint mentors Kate in the series.