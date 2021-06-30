Disney+ announces ‘Loki’ crossover for ‘The Simpsons’ short

A new Marvel–Simpsons crossover short film is coming soon, called The Good, The Bart and The Loki.

Disney+ confirmed that the two worlds will be colliding once more in a short film airing on the streaming platform on July 7 – the same day as the penultimate episode of Loki.

In the forthcoming special, Tom Hiddleston will voice a Simpsons version of his character, as the Asgardian finds himself in Springfield after being banished from Asgard again.

Loki will then be tasked with facing the “mightiest heroes” of the city, which will see Lisa take on a version of Thor, Moe become Vision, Ralph taking on Hulk, and Ned Flanders as Ant-Man.

Check out the full character poster here:

Disney and The Simpsons recently collaborated on a Star Wars-themed short film for May 4, titled Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’.

Elsewhere, last week’s episode of Loki confirmed the character as Marvel’s first on-screen bisexual character.

The revelation was confirmed during a conversation between Tom Hiddleston’s character and Lady Loki, who also goes by Sylvie.

The pair discuss their dating history, during which Sylvie says: “Must’ve been would – be – princess or perhaps, another prince?”

Loki replies by saying: “A bit of both, I suspect the same as you”, implying he has had both male and female partners in the past.