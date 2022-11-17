Disney+ announces premiere date for new K-drama ‘Big Bet’, unveils first teaser

Disney+ has announced a premiere date for upcoming K-drama Big Bet alongside a brand-new teaser trailer starring Sohn Seok-gu, Lee Dong-hwi and more.

Formerly known as King Of Savvy, the new Korean series is set to tell the tale of a man who struggles to achieve his goal of becoming a casino mogul, however is majorly set back after a chain of unfortunate events. The man begins to risk everything he has, including his own life, to get himself back on track.

Disney+ announced yesterday (November 16) that the much-anticipated K-drama will be making a global premiere on the streaming service on December 21. It also unveiled the first visual for the new series; a minute-long teaser depicting the cutthroat world of gambling, set in the Philippines.

Big Bet stars veteran South Korean actor Choi Min-sik as the series’ leading protagonist, marking his first television role in approximately 26 years since the 1997 show Love and Parting. Choi rose to acclaim after starring in a number of feature films, including Roaring Currents, Oldboy, I Saw The Devil and more.

Appearing alongside Choi is Sohn Seok-gu, who previously starred in several global K-drama hits including Netflix’s My Liberation Notes, D.P. and Romance Without Love, among others. Pegasus Market and Reply 1988’s Lee Dong-hwi was also announced as part of the cast.

Squid Game alum Heo Sung-tae was also announced to be part of Big Bet, after starring in several Netflix-distributed productions such as The Silent Sea and Beyond Evil in 2021. Meanwhile, Big Bet is both directed and written by Kang Yoon-seong, best known for taking charge of the 2017 film The Outlaws.