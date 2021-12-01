Disney+ hits 1million users in South Korea less than a month after launch

Streaming platform Disney+ has reached 1million weekly users in South Korea just weeks after its launch in the country.

On December 1, The Korea Times reported that Disney+ had become the fifth most-used streaming platform in South Korea. Citing data compiled by market tracker Nielson KoreanClick, the outlet noted that the service had reached 1.01million weekly users for the week of November 15 to 21.

Based on the same data, Netflix ranked first with over 4million users, followed by Wavve and TVing, each boasting 1.88 and 1.65million users respectively. In fourth place is Coupang Play, run by Korean e-commerce company Coupang, with 1.1million users.

According to Nielsen KoreanClick, Disney+ had “secured many loyal customers in a short period in the competitive OTT market”, with its users spending an average of 57 minutes a day and 2.3 days a week on the streaming platform.

Disney+ is set release new Korean titles on the platform. Among these are the hotly anticipated historical-romance Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae-in (D.P) and BLACKPINK member Jisoo, the Kang Daniel-led Rookies and more. The service also hosts Outrun By Running Man, a spin-off of the long-running variety series Running Man.

Outrun By Running Man had premiered alongside Disney+’s Korean launch, and includes familiar faces from the original series such as Kim Jong-kook, HaHa and Ji Suk-jin. The spin-off is said to provide “new entertainment with unique subjects and upgraded missions that have not been shown before”, per Soompi.