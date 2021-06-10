Disney+ Hotstar to launch in Thailand later this month

The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that its streaming service Disney+ Hotstar will launch in Thailand later this month.

According to a Variety report, the service will be in partnership with local telecoms provider AIS and is expected to arrive in Thailand on June 30. The streaming service will include five of its six available content brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Disney+ Hotstar’s content offerings in Thailand will also include significant local entertainment through agreements with Thai studios GDH 559, Sahamongkol Film, Katana Group and One 31, to name a few.

Through its partnerships with the aforementioned studios, select films and television series can be streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. These titles include Extraordinary Siamese Story: Eng And Chang, Pee Mak, Friend Zone and Tom Yum Goong.

A slate of South Korean, Japanese, Taiwanese Hong Kong content has also been announced. Upon launch, Disney+ Hotstar in Thailand will stream blockbuster hits such as Parasite, Shin Godzilla, The Silent Forest and Ip Man 4: The Finale.

Fans of local Thai drama series will also be able to watch upcoming titles such as My Lucky Star and Love And Fortune concurrently with the shows’ primetime TV telecasts.

Through its other content brands, subscribers in Thailand will be able to watch the latest and upcoming Disney, Marvel and Star Wars films and series, including the recently launched Loki series, The Mandalorian, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Raya And The Last Dragon.

Direct subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar in Thailand will cost THB 99 a month, or THB 799 for a yearly subscription.

Additionally, AIS users are currently being offered a special early bird deal: those who subscribe to the service from now to June 27 will be able to purchase Disney+ Hotstar for just THB 39 a month for a year. They will also receive their second month of Disney+ Hotstar for free. More details here.

Thailand is the latest Southeast Asian country to enjoy Disney’s new streaming service. A version of Disney+ Hotstar arrived in Malaysia on June 1, while Disney+ launched in Singapore back in February.