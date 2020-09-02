Disney+ Hotstar to officially launch in Indonesia this week

Entertainment giant Disney is launching a version of Disney+ in Indonesia later this week.

Disney+ Hotstar is a variation of its popular subscription video platform, merging with Star India’s Hotstar back in April. On August 10, the platform was officially revealed at a launch event in Jakarta, set to debut on September 5.

This is the company’s first market in Southeast Asia, according to Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific president Uday Shankar.

“Indonesia’s dynamic, tech-savvy population has a huge appetite for quality local entertainment content, and [the country] is also home to some of the biggest Disney fans in the region,” he said in a statement reported by The Jakarta Post.

The platform’s catalogue is set to feature more than 500 movies and 7,000 television episodes. Content from various Disney properties — including Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Pixar — will be the primary focus, although original Indonesian films like Sabar Ini Ujian, Malik dan Elsa, Rentang Kisah, and Bidadari Mencari Sayap are also set to be featured.

Watch the platform reveal trailer below.

Last Friday (Aug 21), Disney+ Hotstar also announced a special pre-order price for Indonesian users under domestic partners Telkomsel.

Available until Sept 3, Telkomsel users are eligible to access the service at Rp 30,000 (US$2), which includes three months of usage with a data quota capped at 39GB.

The pre-order can be made via MyTelkomsel app and MAXstream, among other outlets.

On September 5, Disney+ Hotstar will enter a competitive streaming market in Indonesia, dominated by the likes of Netflix, Hooq and Iflix.

The move is part of an ongoing global campaign by Disney to aggressively push its developing platform. In an earlier statement reported by Variety, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that “by year-end, Disney Plus will be available in nine of the top 10 economies in the world.”