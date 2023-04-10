Disney+ K-drama ‘Vigilante’ starring Nam Joo-hyuk to air this year

Disney+ has confirmed that its upcoming original K-drama series Vigilante will air this year.

The streaming service announced over the weekend that the forthcoming action-thriller series, starring Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Nam Joo-hyuk, will premiere in the second half of 2023, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Vigilante will follow the adventures of Kim Ji-young (played by Nam), a model student at the National Police University by day and a vigilante who pursues and punishes criminals by night.

Nam will be joined by actor Yoo Ji-tae (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area), who will play Jo Heon, a detective who looks into the case of the rogue vigilante.

Meanwhile, Lee Joon-hyuk of Our Beloved Summer will portray Jo Kang-ok, who aid the vigilante. Rounding out the cast is Through the Darkness‘ Kim So-jin as Choi Mi-ryeo, a journalist who reports on the activities of the vigilante.

Last year, NME‘s Rhian Daly gave Twenty-Five Twenty-One a glowing four-star review, describing the show as a “nostalgic dive into the memories of youth and the value of dreams”.

It does often feel like the show is trying to cram too much into each installment. Perhaps that’s the point – after all, adolescence can feel like an endless barrage of emotion and upheaval – but it can feel like a bit much at times,” she added.

In other K-drama news, South Korean television network SBS has released the first teaser for the upcoming third season of Dr. Romantic.