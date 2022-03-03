Disney+ to launch new variety show starring Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo and Yuri

Disney+ is working on a new original Korean series starring Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri.

The streaming platform announced the forthcoming variety show, titled The Zone: Survival Mission, though the Disney+ Korea Instagram page earlier today. Described as a survival gameshow, the show will throw its three cast members into different virtual spaces and themed rooms, as they try to overcome the challenges to survive.

The new show will be produced by Cho Hyo-jin, who previously been involved in similar variety shows such as Running Man, Family Outing and X-Man, and is a longtime Yoo Jae-suk collaborator

Disney+ has yet to announce a definitive premiere date for the series, however, it noted that it is slated to premiere sometime this year. More details are expected to arrive in the coming months.

The Zone: Survival Mission is the latest in a line-up of original Korean-language offerings from the streaming platform, which will also be home to other highly-anticipated series for the upcoming year, including Soundtrack #1 and Crazy Love, among others in the Asia-Pacific region.

In other K-drama news, the cast of Netflix’s 2021 hit drama Squid Game have made history at the SAG Awards 2022 with two major acting wins, with cast members Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon becoming the first actors from a non-English-language series to win acting prizes from the ceremony.

The series also took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series. By the end of the night, Squid Game had won in three out of four categories it had been nominated in.