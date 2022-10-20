Disney+ Philippines launch: price, release date, titles and everything you need to know

Disney+ has announced its launch in the Philippines. Launching later this year on November 17, the Philippines marks the fourth Southeast Asian nation – after Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore – to officially access the entertainment giant’s massive streaming platform.

Aided by a partnership with Star Network, the Philippines’ edition of Disney+ will also host a slate of Korean entertainment, alongside Disney’s iconic Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar offerings. Notably, unlike the brand’s Malaysian and Indonesian offerings, the Filipino edition of the service will not be affiliated with Disney’s Hotstar branding.

Here’s everything you need to know about Disney+ in the Philippines. Read on for details on brands and titles that will be available on the platform, streaming quality, subscription details and more.

Advertisement

Latest news:

Disney+ launches in the Philippines with the Star Network

When will Disney+ launch in the Philippines?

Disney+ is set to launch in the Philippines on November 17. Subscribers can sign up on launch date.

What brands are available on Disney+ in the Philippines?

Filipino subscribers to Disney+ will be able to access a plethora of content Disney’s exclusive catalogue, including their core brand offerings from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar & National Geographic brands.

In addition, Disney+ in the Philippines will also deliver content under the Star brand, which will provide a rich library of Korean entertainment, alongside a curated library of perennial favourites from Western studios such as 20th Century Studios and ABC Signature. Live wrestling events and pay-per-view access will also be available through WWE.

What Marvel movies and shows will be available on the Philippines’ edition of Disney+?

Disney+ will carry the hotly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is expected to arrive exclusively on the service this December. The special will cap the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase, before the MCU enters its fifth phase in February 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Advertisement

The special will helm a series of recent Marvel offerings all included on the service, which include Jessica Gao’s action-adventure comedy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, which dropped earlier last June. Other acclaimed series subscribers can dig into include WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and the recently released The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which wrapped up its run last April.

These offerings round out already released Marvel blockbusters – except the Spider-Man and Venom series – such as Taika Watiti’s Thor: Love and Thunder, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and of course, the Avengers movies.

What Disney movies and shows will be available on the Philippines’ edition of Disney+?

A slew of upcoming live-action releases from Disney will be arriving on the platform. Headlining Disney’s offerings is the musical Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and more. The romantic comedy will be available on the service November 24 onwards, a week after the film’s official box office release. George Lucas’ Willow, a television sequel of George Lucas’ 1988 high fantasy film of the same name, will also premiere exclusively on the platform on November 30.

These titles will join Disney’s other previously-released live-action offerings on Disney+, including the fantasy comedy Hocus Pocus 2, and the star-studded adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and more. The streamer also covers its bases on its more recent animated favourites: last year’s Southeast Asia-dedicated Raya and the Last Dragon will be available, alongside the Oscar-winning Encanto.

Beyond the newer releases, the service will also carry a slew of all-time classics from the Mouse House, including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, The Lion King, Frozen and more.

What Star Wars films and shows are on Disney+ in the Philippines?

Followers of the Galactic Empire can join Ewan McGregor in his quest to save Princess Leia in the miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, which premiered earlier in May this year. If you’re into the spin-offs, you can also follow the tribulations of Cassian Andor in the Rogue One prequel Andor, which premiered this September.

These offerings come on top of already acclaimed Disney+ originals, which include The Mandalorian and Dave Filoni’s The Bad Batch. Ready for a rewatch marathon instead? You won’t need to go far – these offerings come on top of all nine mainline Star Wars films, alongside spinoff titles including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the animated The Clone Wars.

The streamer is also expected to host upcoming titles in the Star Wars pipeline, such as Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which is expected to drop in 2023.

What Pixar films are on Disney+ in the Philippines?

Disney+’s headline Pixar offering is the studio’s latest feature film, Luca, which dropped direct-to-streaming on the service last year. A coming-of-age story set in the Italian coastal town of Portorosso, the flick follows the life-changing adventures shared by the film’s titular character – secretly a sea creature in disguise – and his new best friends Alberto and Giulia.

Beyond Luca, Disney+’s offerings will span the gamut of the studio’s recent productions, including to infinity and beyond on the Toy Story spinoff Lightyear, to the heartwarming fantasy comedy Turning Red. These offerings will be topped off by films from the studio’s celebrated franchises such as Cars and The Incredibles, alongside more contemporary favourites such as Soul and Coco.

Alongside their mainline works, Disney+ will also include titles from the Pixar Popcorn series – a showcase of short films – and Inside Pixar collections, a documentary series looking into the people and culture that form the history of Pixar.

What Korean entertainment will be available on the Philippines’ edition of Disney+?

The streamer will be carrying a slew of K-dramas and reality series through its partnership with Star. All eyes are on the romantic drama Snowdrop, starring BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah and more. Set against the backdrop of the June 1987 Democracy Movement, the series traces the intertwining love story between a literature student and a North Korean agent, as the two fall for one another amidst political turmoil, accompanying South Korea’s move away from dictatorship.

Meanwhile, BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA, a documentary tracing the K-pop icons’ record-breaking tour dates last year in Los Angeles, will also be available on the streamer. Other Korean series on Disney+ will include the Lee Jong-suk-starring thriller Big Mouth, HYBE Corporation’s reality series IN THE SOOP: Friendcation, romantic drama Soundtrack #1 and medical-legal drama Doctor Lawyer.

What National Geographic titles movies and shows will be available on the Philippines’ edition of Disney+?

Disney+ will deliver a slew of documentaries by the renowned brand, including the Gordon Ramsay-starring food series Uncharted, as well as Running Wild, lead by Bear Grylls. Other National Geographic titles will include The World According to Jeff Goldblum as well as the Chris Hemsworth-led program Limitless.

What Filipino content will be available on Disney+?

The Star network has promised “exclusive originals” to be produced in partnership with producers in the Asia Pacific region. More details on these productions have yet to be announced.

What other content will be available on Disney+’s Star-branded content?

Beyond Star’s slate of Korean offerings, the service will also provide titles produced by Disney-affiliated studios such as ABC Signature, as well as renowned Hollywood studios including 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. These include Hollywood staples such as X-Men and Night at the Museum, as well as classic franchises including Family Guy, The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy, Only Murders In The Building NCIS and The Kardashians.

Disney+ will also deliver the latest season of Emmy-winning singing showdown The Voice, featuring Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend. If you prefer the booming voices of commentators like Pat McAfee instead, fear not – WWE will also bring their unique brand of wrestling action to the service, including opt-ins to their breathtaking pay-per-views like Summerslam and Wrestlemania.

How much will Disney+ in the Philippines cost?

Direct subscribers to Disney+ in the Philippines can access the streamer in two tiers: a mobile plan for viewers on mobile or tablet devices, which allows viewing up to 720p; or a premium plan, which will allow viewers access to Disney’s suite of content on laptops and TVs, in 4K Ultra HD.

Mobile subscribers pay PHP 159 for a monthly subscription, or PHP 1,150 for an annual subscription. Premium subscribers, on the other hand, will pay PHP 369 monthly, and PHP 2,950 for an annual plan. Users can sign up through DisneyPlus.com and the Disney+ app.

How can I stream Disney+ in the Philippines?

Disney+’s content will be available on both smartphones and tablets (Android or iOS), and can also be streamed through smart TVs. Content will be streamable through systems including Google TV, Android TV OS, Apple TV systems and Chromecast. Notably, Samsung and LG TVs will be supported by the service.

Under the premium plan, users will be able to stream content from the service on four concurrent platforms.

Will Disney+ stream in 4K resolution?

Ultra HD 4K will be available for selected series – such as Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – though Disney has confirmed that much of its content is available only in native 1080p resolution. However, content in 4K resolution will only be available for premium subscribers in the Philippines.

Is Disney+ family-friendly?

Kids Profiles will be available for Disney+ subscribers, which will provide parental control options and child-friendly interfaces for kids to access age-appropriate content.

Can I share my Disney+ account?

All subscribers will be able to create up to seven unique user profiles on their account. Premium subscribers will have the ability to stream on four concurrent screens, while mobile subscribers, on the other hand, will only be able to stream their content on one device.