Disney+ announces 12 new Korean-language originals for its 2022 line-up

Disney+ has unveiled its 2022 line-up of shows and films, 12 of which are brand-new Korean-language original productions.

The streaming giant announced on March 3 plans to bring to the platform 20 new Korean titles this year, with 12 of them being original productions. Newly announced K-dramas to be expected from Disney+ include King Of Savvy (Choi Min-sik, Heo Sung-tae), Crazy Love (Krystal Jung, Kim Jae-wook), Big Mouth (Lee Jong-suk, Girls’ Generation’s Yoona) and The Zone: Survival Mission (Yoo Jae-suk, Girls’ Generation’s Yuri).

Notably, Disney+ has also brought BLACKPINK: The Movie, a feature film revolving around the K-pop girl group in light of their fifth debut anniversary last year, to its platform. The film had first hit theatres globally in August 2021.

Some forthcoming originals from Disney+ that had already been previously announced include action hero-thriller Moving (Jo In-sung, Han Hyo-joo) and Kiss Sixth Sense (Yoon Kye-sang, Seo Ji-hye). However, their release dates have yet to be unveiled.

Several series included in Disney+’s line-up announcement have already premiered and are currently streaming on the service, namely Grid (Seo Kang-joon, Kim Ah-joong), Rookie Cops (Kang Daniel, Chae Soo-bin) and Outrun by Running Man, as well as the recently-concluded Snowdrop (BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jung Hae-in).

In other K-drama news, the cast of Netflix’s 2021 hit drama Squid Game have made history at the SAG Awards 2022 with two major acting wins, with cast members Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon becoming the first actors from a non-English-language series to win acting prizes from the ceremony.

The series also took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series. By the end of the night, Squid Game had won in three out of four categories it had been nominated in.