Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia launch: price, release date, titles and everything you need to know

Disney+ Hotstar is set to launch in Malaysia on Tuesday, June 1, making Malaysia the third Southeast Asian country – behind Indonesia and Singapore – to have access to the Mouse House’s massive streaming platform.

Thanks to partnerships and agreements with pay-TV platform Astro Malaysia and top Malaysian studios, Disney+ Hotstar will also host local movies and series, on top of the iconic Marvel catalogue and Star Wars franchises.

Ahead of the platform’s highly anticipated launch, here’s everything you need to know about Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia. Read on for details on titles that will be available on the platform, subtitles, streaming quality and more.

When does Disney+ Hotstar launch in Malaysia?

Disney+ Hotstar is scheduled to launch in Malaysia on June 1, as announced in early May. Subscribers can sign up for the service from this day onwards.

What brands are available on Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia?

Malaysian subscribers can expect access to over 800 films and 18,000 episodes of TV series from Disney’s extensive catalogue of content, specialised local series and films, documentaries and other forms of entertainment from its partnering brands.

Disney+ Hotstar will include five content brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

However, it will also stream local entertainment, thanks to multi-year content partnerships Disney has struck with top Malaysian studios. These include Skop Productions, Revolution Media Films, Primeworks Studios, WAU Animation, Act 2 Pictures, Les’ Copaque Production and Red Films.

What Marvel movies and shows will be available on Disney+ Hotstar?

After signing up for Disney+ Hotstar, Malaysians only need to wait over a week to watch the Disney+ original Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the beloved Norse trickster god. The platform will premiere weekly episodes from June 9 to July 14.

Marvel’s upcoming film Black Widow is also scheduled for a July release in cinemas worldwide, with a simultaneous release on Disney+ via its Premier Access function (where subscribers pay a one-off fee to stream the film upon its premiere date). However, Premier Access has yet to be confirmed for Disney+ Hotstar, so fans will probably have to wait for a few months before the film goes wide on the platform for no additional cost.

Disney+ Hotstar will also stream upcoming series such as Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner who will reprise the titular role to team up with protégé Kate Bishop, portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld. Future Marvel series in the Disney+ pipeline also include What If…?, which presents different alternate realities in the MCU, and Ms. Marvel, which introduces Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first on-screen Muslim superhero. Premiere dates for these series have not been announced.

Malaysians can also catch up on acclaimed Disney+ originals including WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Both series have recently concluded their first seasons.

That’s on top of all previously released Marvel films – with the exception of the Spider-Man and Venom movies – set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar at launch. These titles include the various Avengers movies, Thor: Ragnarok, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

What Disney movies and shows are on Disney+ Hotstar?

Everyone’s talking about Cruella, Disney’s latest film that premiered May 27, starring Emma Stone as the titular villain of 101 Dalmatians. The movie is available to watch on Disney+ with Premier Access, but as Disney+ Hotstar doesn’t have access to the function just yet, Malaysian subscribers will have to wait till August 27 till the film goes wide on the platform.

From July 2 onwards, Disney+ Hotstar will stream a new Disney original series, Monsters At Work, which expands the Monsters, Inc. universe. The 10-episode animated series follows an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University, and has to get accustomed to Monsters, Inc.’s new method of generating power through laughter rather than scaring children.

Disney’s latest animated film Raya And The Last Dragon will also be liberated from Premier Access on June 4, when it will be available for streaming on Disney+ at no additional cost.

Upon launch, Disney+ Hotstar will include a wide variety of the Mouse House’s animated classics such as Beauty And The Beast, The Lion King and Mulan alongside celebrated live-action original films like High School Musical and Maleficent.

Disney’s original series such as That’s So Raven, Hannah Montana and Gravity Falls will also be available for streaming from launch day.

What Star Wars films and shows are on Disney+ Hotstar?

As with upcoming Marvel content, Disney+ Hotstar will also be home to upcoming Star Wars films and television series. Upcoming titles include The Book Of Boba Fett which is expected to premiere in December 2021, Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022, and Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron film in 2023.

Disney+ original series The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch will be available on Disney+ Hotstar upon the platform’s launch in Malaysia, alongside all nine Star Wars films and spin-off movies and series such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Clone Wars.

What Pixar films are on Disney+ Hotstar?

Pixar’s upcoming animated feature Luca is set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on June 18 at no additional cost. Set in the Italian Riviera, Luca is a coming-of-age story that sees the titular character – concealing his true nature as a sea creature from another world – befriending another boy during the course of one unforgettable summer.

Pixar’s extensive collection of animated films will be available on Disney+ Hotstar at launch. This includes celebrated franchises such as Toy Story, The Incredibles, Cars and more recent hits such as Soul.

The platform will also include the Pixar Popcorn and Inside Pixar collections. The former is a selection of short films, while the latter is a documentary series that focuses on the people, artistry and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

What National Geographic content is on Disney+ Hotstar?

The National Geographic brand on Disney+ Hotstar will include a slew of documentaries like The World According To Jeff Goldblum, The Right Stuff, Wild Islands, Genius, Lost Treasures Of Egypt, Sharks Of The Bermuda Triangle and Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.

Will Disney+ Hotstar include local content and Malaysian entertainment?

Yes, Disney has secured local multi-year content agreements with top Malaysian studios to bring a plethora of new local films and series to the platform at launch or shortly after. Some titles will even skip theatrical releases entirely to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, while others will head exclusively to the streaming platform after their theatrical run.

Disney+ Hotstar has also confirmed that it will host a selection of Hindi, Tamil and Chinese films and series.

What Malaysian films and shows are available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Upcoming films J2: J Retribiusi, Zombitopia, and horror flick Ada Hantu will bypass cinemas entirely to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. On the other hand, Ejen Ali The Movie 2 will stream exclusively on the platform after a theatrical run.

Malaysian television series such as Single Terlalu Lama and Kekasih Hati Mr. Bodyguard will also premiere on Disney+ Hotstar at 7am local time, 15 hours before they are broadcast on national TV.

Other Malaysian productions that will be available on Disney+ Hotstar will include Tombiruo, KL Special Force, Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal, Evolusi KL Drift, KL Gangster 1 & 2, Munafik, Istanbul Aku Datang! and acclaimed horror film, Roh.

What Hindi and Tamil films and shows are available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar will include Hindi and Tamil blockbusters and Star Vijay series like Vishwaroopam 1 and 2, Vedigundu Pasangge, Maari, Thuppakki, Nanban, Kaaka Muttai, Pandian Stores, Bharathi Kannamma, Raja Rani, Super Singer 8 and Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar.

What Chinese and Hong Kong films and shows are available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar will also offer a variety of Chinese- and Hong Kong-made content. This includes films and television series such as The Silent Forest, Ip Man 4: The Finale, Agent Mr. Chan, Infernal Affairs, Line Walker 2, The Storm Riders, The Legend Of Hao Lan, and Nothing Gold Can Stay, among others.

Does Disney+ Hotstar have Premier Access?

No – Disney has confirmed that the Premier Access service will not be available on Disney+ Hotstar for the time being. Malaysian subscribers will have to wait for Premier Access content to go wide on the platform after their theatrical releases and Premier Access exclusivity periods have concluded.

Marquee films that are first exclusively available through Premier Access typically go wide on Disney+ (and Disney+ Hotstar) at no additional cost three months after the movies premiere. For instance, Mulan released on September 4, 2020 on Disney+ with Premier Access, before arriving on December 4 on Disney+. Raya And The Last Dragon first released in March in cinemas and on Disney+ via Premier Access, and will be available June 4 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney’s recent confirmation that Cruella will be widely available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in August following its recent theatrical and Premier Access release is further reason to believe that upcoming films will arrive on the platform three months after their Premier Access debuts.

How much does Disney+ Hotstar cost?

Direct subscribers can access Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia at RM54.90 for a three-month period. The three-month package will be automatically renewed towards the end of the subscription period unless manually cancelled by the subscriber. Find more info here.

Astro TV subscribers can add on a Disney+ Hotstar package to their existing Movies Pack subscriptions for an additional cost of just RM5.00 per month. Find more info on Astro’s official site, or subscribe via WhatsApp (+603-95433838) or via Channel 200.

How can I stream Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar will support up to two concurrent streams at any one time and can be streamed via a wide range of mobile and connected devices. These include, with some exceptions, gaming consoles, streaming media players, and Apple TV, Android TVs, and smart TVs. Chromecasting will also be supported.

Disney has confirmed that at this time, Disney+ Hotstar will not be supported on LG TVs and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Astro has also confirmed that it is currently working on making the Disney+ Hotstar service available via its Ultra and Ulti connected boxes later this year.

How do I sign up for Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia?

Once the platform has launched on June 1, register for Disney+ Hotstar via its official website or the official Disney+ apps for iOS and Android. Additionally, Astro subscribers will be able to add Disney+ Hotstar to their Movies Pack subscription starting from June 1.

Astro subscribers without the Movies Pack bundle will also be eligible to register for Disney+ Hotstar via other value bundles offered by Astro, according to a statement by Henry Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer of Astro.

Will subtitles and dubs be available on Disney+ Hotstar, and in what languages?

Disney+ Hotstar will have content available in English, Bahasa Melayu, Mandarin, Cantonese, Tamil, Hindi and Bahasa Indonesia. Subtitles and dubs will be accessible in multiple languages wherever available.

Will Disney+ Hotstar stream in 4K resolution?

Some series will be available in Ultra HD 4K, though Disney has confirmed that the majority of its content will stream in native 1080p resolution. Titles available in 4K will include Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame.

Is Disney+ Hotstar family-friendly?

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers can make Kids Profiles that come with child-friendly interfaces that kids can use to access age-appropriate content.

Can I share my Disney+ Hotstar account?

Disney+ Hotstar allows up to two concurrent streams across multiple devices per account.

And if you have a friend with a Disney+ Hotstar account of their own, you can set up virtual viewing parties using the GroupWatch feature.