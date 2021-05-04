Disney+ Hotstar streaming service to launch in Malaysia this June

Walt Disney Company has announced that its streaming service Disney+ Hotstar will launch in Malaysia next month.

According to Variety, the service is expected to arrive in Malaysia on June 1 and will include five of its six available content brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Disney said that Malaysia’s content offerings will also include significant local entertainment through its partnership with Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, the country’s leading pay-TV platform.

Boom! Disney+ Hotstar akan tiba di Malaysia pada 1 June! 🎉 Subscribe with Disney+ Hotstar at only RM54.90 for 3 months. Also available with Astro. #DisneyPlusHotstarMY pic.twitter.com/zIlmOsVHqQ — Disney+ MY (@DisneyPlusMY) May 4, 2021

Disney also confirmed that it has secured a local multi-year content agreement with top Malaysian studios such as Skop Productions, Revolution Media Films, Primeworks Studios, WAU Animation, Act 2 Pictures, Les’ Copaque Production and Red Films.

As such, Malaysia’s Disney+ Hotstar, will stream a plethora of new local films and series at launch or shortly after. A number of movies are also expected to “skip theatres and launch straight on the streaming service”.

Disney+ Hotstar has also reportedly procured a rich archive of Malaysian, Indian and Chinese-language films and series to stream on the service to reflect the country’s multi-ethnic roots.

Direct subscribers can access Disney+ Hotstar in Malaysia for RM54.90 for three months. Meanwhile, special packages will be offered to existing Astro consumers. Each registered account will support up to two concurrent streams and will be available on a wide selection of mobile and connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs.

Currently, no mention of the service’s Star content brand has been made. However, a short rundown of the content will be available to stream in Malaysia at launch, including titles like Nomadland, Jojo Rabbit and Grey’s Anatomy.

Malaysian subscribers will also get to enjoy all of Disney+’s original programming including WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and more.