Disney+ Hotstar Thailand launch: price, release date, titles and everything you need to know

Disney+ Hotstar will launch in Thailand on June 30, in partnership with local telecoms provider AIS. This makes Thailand the fourth country in Southeast Asia to have access to the streaming service, following Indonesia, Singapore and most recently, Malaysia.

The streaming service in Thailand will grant users access to five of its six available content brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. There will also be local entertainment content offered through partnerships with multiple Thai studios.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Disney+ Hotstar launch in Thailand. Read on for more information on launch details, available content on the platform, subscription details and more.

When will Disney+ Hotstar launch in Thailand?

Disney+ Hotstar is set to arrive in Thailand on Wednesday, June 30, as reported earlier this month. Interested subscribers can already begin signing up for the service ahead of its launch.

How much will Disney+ Hotstar cost in Thailand?

Direct subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar in Thailand will cost THB 99 a month, or THB 799 for an annual subscription.

Currently, users on the AIS mobile network are eligible for a special early bird deal if they subscribe to the service before June 27. Early-bird subscribers will be able to enjoy a monthly subscription price of THB 35 for a year, and will also receive their second month of Disney+ Hotstar for free. This pre-sale offer is not available to non-AIS customers.

How can I sign up for Disney+ Hotstar in Thailand?

You will be able to subscribe directly to Disney+ Hotstar here from June 30. If you are an AIS mobile user, apply for the discounted package mentioned above here.

What brands are available on Disney+ Hotstar in Thailand?

For Thailand audiences, the service will provide access to over 700 films and 14,000 episodes of popular series across five content brands: Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Subscribers will also have access to Thai titles through Disney’s partnerships with Thai studios including GDH 559, Sahamongkol Film, Katana Group and One 31. Asian titles from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong have also been confirmed.

What Marvel movies and shows will be available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Recent Disney+ original series from the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, including WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the ongoing Loki series, starring Tom Hiddleston, will all be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewers can also look forward to upcoming Marvel titles such as Hawkeye, which will see Jeremy Renner reprise the titular role, and introduce a new character in Kate Bishop, who will be played by Hailee Steinfeld. Future titles in the works also include What If…?, which will explore alternate realities within the MCU; as well as Ms. Marvel, which will introduce Kamala Khan, who is set to be Marvel’s first on-screen Muslim superhero. Premiere dates for these series have not been announced.

There is also the upcoming She-Hulk series which is expected to premiere in 2022, with Tatiana Maslany playing the titular role, and Jameela Jamil playing a villain. Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth will reprise their characters of Bruce Banner and Emil Blonsky respectively for this series.

Disney has also announced an upcoming series, Armor Wars, which will see Don Cheadle reprise his role as War Machine. Other upcoming titles include Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, and Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Christopher McDonald.

Marvel’s upcoming film Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and David Harbour, will be released in July in cinemas worldwide. It will have a simultaneous release on Disney+ via its Premier Access function, where subscribers will be able to stream the film at home after paying a one-off fee.

However, Premier Access has not yet been announced for Disney+ Hotstar, so fans in Thailand may have to wait for a few months before they are able to watch the film on the platform on October 6 at no additional cost.

Past Marvel titles set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – with the exception of the Spider-Man and Venom movies – will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform at launch.

What Disney movies and shows will be available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney’s latest film release Cruella, which stars Emma Stone, is currently available only through Premier Access, which will not be accessible on Disney+ Hotstar by its June 30 launch in Thailand. Subscribers will have to wait till August 27 for the film to be made available across the platform at no additional cost.

Raya And The Last Dragon, which was released earlier this year, was also recently liberated from its Premier Access status, and is now available for streaming on Disney+ at no additional cost. The animated film is inspired by Southeast Asian cultures, and brought on Thai artist Fawn Veerasunthorn as head of story.

Disney’s animated classics such as Beauty And The Beast, The Little Mermaid, Mulan and The Lion King will all be available on Disney+ Hotstar upon launch, as well as live-action original films like High School Musical and Maleficent.

Original TV series from the Disney Channel such as That’s So Raven, Hannah Montana and Gravity Falls will also be made available for streaming.

What Star Wars movies and shows will be available on Disney+ Hotstar?

All nine Star Wars films from the beloved main series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, as well as spin-off movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Subscribers will also have access to spin-off animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Disney+ original Star Wars titles that are already available include the live-action series The Mandalorian and animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Fans of the franchise can also expect more Star Wars-related works to come, including two TV series that will centre around beloved characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Tano. The former will bring back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, the stars of the prequel Star Wars trilogy, and the latter will star Rosario Dawson, who had a cameo role in The Mandalorian.

Clone Wars and Rebels creator Dave Filoni will work with Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau on the Ahsoka series, as well as a second series titled Rangers Of The New Republic.

Another title to look forward to is the return of fan-favourite character Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett, with Robert Rodriguez serving as executive producer.

What Pixar movies and shows will be available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Pixar’s latest title that will be featured on Disney+ Hotstar when it launches in Thailand will be animated feature Luca, which was just released earlier this month on June 18. Luca is a coming-of-age story set in the Italian Riviera that sees the titular character concealing his true nature as a sea creature from another world and befriending another boy during the course of one unforgettable summer.

Subscribers can also look forward to a new Pixar original animated series Monsters At Work from July 7, which will build on the Monsters, Inc. universe. The 10-episode series will star Ben Feldman as the protagonist, a new employee in Monsters, Inc. who dreams of working with his idols James “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowski, who will once again be voiced by original actors John Goodman and Billy Crystal.

New titles on the Disney+ Hotstar platform also include Pixar Popcorn, a series of short films featuring characters from past Pixar movies, and Inside Pixar, a documentary series that focuses on the people, artistry and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Pixar’s extensive collection of animated films will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar at launch, including celebrated franchises such as Toy Story, The Incredibles, Cars and more recent hits such as Soul.

What National Geographic content will be available on Disney+ Hotstar?

One of the most high-profile National Geographic series that has been made for Disney+ is The World According To Jeff Goldblum, a 12-part docuseries that follows the actor as he explores a different topic each episode.

Disney+ Hotstar will also include existing documentaries on the channel such as Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Sharks Of The Bermuda Triangle, Lost Treasures of Egypt, Wild Islands, and Genius.

What Thai films and shows will be available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Through their partnerships with the aforementioned studios, Thai subscribers can look forward to streaming films from Thailand, including Extraordinary Siamese Story: Eng And Chang, Pee Mak, Friend Zone and Tom Yum Goong.

Local television drama series will also be featured, with upcoming titles like My Lucky Star and Love And Fortune to air concurrently with the show’s primetime TV telecasts.

What Asian films and shows will be available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Besides Thai titles, there will also be content from other Asian countries featured on Disney+ Hotstar, with content from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong being announced.

These will include titles such as Parasite, Shin Godzilla, The Silent Forest and Ip Man 4: The Finale.

What audio languages and subtitles will be available on Disney+ Hotstar?

For Thai audiences, most English content will have Thai audio and/or subtitles. Majority of global blockbuster movies will also have Thai audio options available. All Asian titles will also be available in their original audio languages with Thai subtitles, and Thai dubs wherever available.

Can I share my Disney+ Hotstar account?

Each Disney+ Hotstar account will allow users to view content on two different screens at the same time.