Here’s when Disney+’s K-drama adaptation of ‘Moving’ premieres

Disney+ has announced the premiere date of its upcoming K-drama series, Moving.

In a press statement today (June 15), Disney+ announced that its much-anticipated live-action K-drama adaptation of Moving, based on the hit webtoon by popular South Korean writer Kang Full, is set to premiere on August 9.

The show’s synopsis from the press release reads: “Set in modern-day Korea, Moving tells the story of a group of superpowered individuals who hide their true abilities from the world in order to protect their families from harm and exploitation.”

Moving will stars Ryu Seung-ryong (of Kingdom fame), Han Hyo-joo (Happiness) and Zo In-sung, in his first K-drama role since 2014’s It’s Okay, That’s Love. Rounding out the cast are Lee Jung-ha (Run On), Go Youn-jung (Alchemy of Souls) and Kim Dohoon (Today’s Webtoon), among others.

Moving will feature a total of 20 episodes. It will premiere with its first seven episodes on August 9. Thereafter, the series will premiere two news episodes for the next five week, before wrapping up with a three-episode release for its finale.

Disney+ first announced Moving in March 2022, where it also revealed a line-up of 11 other Korean-language originals for its line-up that year. In November 2022, Disney+ announced that Moving would premiere in 2023 instead.

