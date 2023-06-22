Here’s your first look at Disney+’s new K-drama ‘Moving’

Disney+ has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Moving, based on the hit webtoon of the same name by popular South Korean writer Kang Full.

Moving stars Ryu Seung-ryong (Kingdom), Han Hyo-joo (Happiness) and Zo In-sung, in his first K-drama role since 2014’s It’s Okay, That’s Love. Joining them are Lee Jung-ha (Run On), Go Youn-jung (Alchemy of Souls) and Kim Dohoon (Today’s Webtoon).

The show’s synopsis from the press release reads: “Set in modern-day Korea, Moving tells the story of a group of superpowered individuals who hide their true abilities from the world in order to protect their families from harm and exploitation.”

The teaser trailer opens with a shot of a boy sleeping, slowly rotating and zooming out to reveal that he has levitated and is asleep on the ceiling. “Are we strange? I think we’re just different,” a female voice asks.

“We’re just different? Are you sure we’re not strange?” a male voice replies. But the female voice responds indignantly: “What seems so strange about us? I think you’re just special.” It’s followed by a shot of the boy flying through the air.

The clip then introduces the cast of Moving, with intense and dramatic music playing in the background. “You’re not strange, you’re just a little different,” the female voice continues.

Moving will feature a total of 20 episodes. It will premiere with its first seven episodes on August 9. Thereafter, the series will premiere two news episodes for the next five week, before wrapping up with a three-episode release for its finale.