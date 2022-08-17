New courtroom K-drama ‘May It Please The Court’ to premiere on Disney+ this year

Disney+ has recently announced the cast for its upcoming legal K-drama, May It Please The Court.

May It Please The Court follows two lawyers who are forced to work together after they uncover a series of conspiracies that will derail their cases. According to a press release, the streaming service’s courtroom drama is set to star Diary of a Prosecutor’s Jung Ryeo-won as lawyer Noh Chak-hee and Voice’s Lee Kyu-hyung as Jwa Si-baek.

Jung Jin-young (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls) is also joining the cast as Jang Gido, the CEO of big-time law firm Jangsan. The series will be helmed by Kang Min-gu, best known for his work with Itaewon Class and The Goddess of Revenge.

May It Please the Court is one of Disney+’s upcoming original Korean-language offerings for the year, following the thriller series Grid in February and medical drama Doctor Lawyer in June. May It Please The Court will arrive on Disney+ later this year, though a specific premiere date has yet to be confirmed.

In other Korean screen news, Eric Nam is set to make his acting debut in the psychological thriller movie Transplant. The singer-songwriter is set to star as Jonah Yoon, a surgical resident who is driven to succeed by his mentor, renowned heart surgeon Dr. Edward Harmon (The Queen’s Gambit’s Bill Camp), per The Hollywood Reporter.