Disney+ says success of ‘Moving’ is a “critical turning point” for its Korean content

Disney+ says it will double down on its investment in Korean content, following the success of its original superhero K-drama, Moving.

The managing director of the Walt Disney Company Korea, Kim So-youn, said in a press conference today (September 22) that the company plans to increase its investment in Korean content after the success of Moving, according to The Korea Times.

Moving, which tells the story of superpowered individuals who are in hiding in order to protect their families from harm and exploitation, premiered on August 9. It featured a star-studded cast of Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung and more.

Advertisement

The show recently became the most-watched programme on Disney+ in the Asia Pacific region, as well as the most-watched Korean original on Hulu (majority-owned by Disney) in the US, per Deadline.

Kim says that the show’s success has “provided Disney+ with a critical turning point in terms of business and content production, paving the way for moving to the next level”, per The Korea Times. The Disney executive also denied that the company was cutting its investment in Korean content.

“Korean original content is not only important in Korea but also in the global market,” Kim added. “We will continue to produce local content and investment will continue. The size of investment will gradually increase.”

Moving is one of four K-drama Disney+ has launched this year so far, following the romance series Call It Love, workplace drama RACE and action-comedy Han River Police.

The streaming service has three more K-dramas set to launch later this year, including The Worst of Evil starring Wi Ha-jun, the Nam Joo-hyuk thriller Vigilante and romance series Soundtrack #2.