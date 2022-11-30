Disney+ announces six new original Indonesian titles

Indonesian creatives unveiled six new Disney+ Hotstar exclusives at the Disney Content Showcase held in Singapore today (November 30).

The Indonesian titles presented during the showcase include Hubungi Agen Gue! (The Talent Agency) and Wedding Agreement The Series Season 2. Updates on previously-announced titles Tira, Teluh Darah (Blood Curse), Jurnal Risa (Risa’s Journal: From the Danur Universe) and Mendua (Between Two Hearts) were also announced during the event.

Present during Indonesia’s segment of the showcase were award-winning producer and writer Mira Lesmana for Hubungi Agen Gue!, writer Risa Saraswati for Jurnal Risa, and stars Chelsea Islan for Tira, Deva Mahendra for Teluh Darah, Adinia Wirasti for Mendua, and Refal Hady for Wedding Agreement The Series Season 2.

Hubungi Agen Gue! (The Talent Agency) is a dramatic comedy that follows four agents in a talent agency struggling to save their business following the death of the agency’s founder. It stars Donny Damara, Hannah Al Rashid, Yoga Pratama, and Lydia Kandou, as well as popular Indonesian actors as guest stars in each episode.

Wedding Agreement The Series returns for a second season, which opens three years after the first season.

Other key Asian titles announced during the event include Japanese titles Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Arc, Gannibal, Dragons of Wonderhatch, and House of the Owl.