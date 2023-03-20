Disney+ announces new original K-drama series ‘Han River Police’

Streaming service Disney+ has announced its new K-drama series Han River Police.

The upcoming buddy action-comedy series will star Kwon Sang-woo (2022’s Curtain Call) and Kim Hee-won (Netflix’s Unlocked) as members of the Han River Police Force who have to work together despite their contrasting personalities.

The story will follow the hot-tempered Du-jin (Kwon) and the laid-back Chun-seok (Kim), and how they bring humour and action while trying to maintain peace along the Han River.

Aside from Kwon and Kim, the series will also star Shin Hyeon-seung (Adams), Lee Sang-yi (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) and Bae Da-bin (It’s Beautiful Now), according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Han River Police is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2023. The series is the latest original Disney+ K-drama series, following Call It Love, Soundtrack #1 and Big Bet, among others.

In other Korean television news, South Korean variety series Strong Heart is set to return, 10 years after it ended. TV network SBS confirmed today (March 20) that the classic show will be rebooted sometime this year.

In addition, SBS also confirmed that original hosts Kang Ho-dong (who also hosts the popular variety show Knowing Bros) and singer-actor Lee Seung-gi will return for the show’s relaunch.

Meanwhile, South Korean streaming service TVING has released a new teaser for sci-fi K-drama series Duty After School. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, the show will follow a group of students who unexpectedly become frontline fighters in Earth’s first war against alien forces.