Disney+ original K-drama ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’ to premiere in May

Disney+ has announced the official release date for its upcoming fantasy-romance K-drama series, Kiss Sixth Sense.

Starring Seo Ji-hye and Yoon Kye-sang, the upcoming series will revolve around a woman named Ye Sul (portrayed by Seo), who can see the future when she kisses someone. One day, she accidentally kisses the neck of her boss (played by Yoon) while at work and sees them in bed together.

Earlier today, Disney+ Korea announced on social media that the series is set to premiere on May 19, along with a new poster featuring the leading actors. Kiss Sixth Sense is based on the ongoing Naver webtoon of the same name by writer Gatnyeo, which began publication last April.

Notably, the leading actors of the series had previously worked together 17 years ago in My 19-Year-Old Sister-in-Law, where they had played twin siblings. The series was also where Yoon played his first-ever major small-screen role.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, production for the upcoming series was halted in January following the death of actress Kim Mi-soo. Kim had been starring in the JTBC historical romance drama Snowdrop, and had already begun filming for Kiss Sixth Sense at the time. The production company did not comment on the actress’ role in the series.

Kiss Sixth Sense is helmed by director Nam Ki-hoon, who has previously worked on dramas such as Oh My Baby (2020) and Tunnel (2017). The cast also includes stars such as Kim Ji-suk (When The Camellia Blooms) and Lee Joo-yeon (Devilish Joy).