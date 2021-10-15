Disney+ unveils upcoming originals starring Kang Daniel and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Disney+ has announced its upcoming Asia-Pacific content ahead of its November launch in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

On October 13, the streaming platform revealed plans for its forthcoming expansion into Asia-Pacific content, along with its goal to create over 50 original titles by 2023. The announcement comes just one month before Disney+’s launch in South Korea, which is slated for November 12.

Disney+ has introduced a total of seven new Korean titles, including the hotly anticipated historical-romance Snowdrop, starring top actor Jung Hae-in (D.P, Something In The Rain) and BLACKPINK member Jisoo. K-pop idol Kang Daniel is also set to make his acting debut in Rookies, a romantic comedy series set in a police academy.

Other upcoming K-drama originals include Moving, an action hero-thriller led by Jo In-sung (It’s Okay, That’s Love) and Han Hyo-joo (W), and Sixth Sense Kiss starring Yoon Kye-sang (The Outlaws) and Seo Ji-hye (Crash Landing On You). Both series are based on popular webtoons. Disney+ will also be premiering Grid, an upcoming drama starring Seo Kang-jun (Are You Human).

“How Korean content has evolved into a global phenomenon is a great example of what’s possible in the Asia-Pacific region,” shared Disney Asia head Luke Kang at the Busan International Film Festival, per Hollywood Reporter. “One of the key drivers of the growing appeal of Asia-Pacific content is the higher production value of films and series being created today.”

Earlier this month, TenAsia had reported that Disney+ was working on a Running Man spin-off, which has now been confirmed. Titled Outrun By Running Man, it will star three members of the show’s original cast — Kim Jong-kook, Haha and Ji Seok-jin.

Additionally, BLACKPINK’s previously announced documentary BLACKPINK: The Movie will also be released exclusively on the platform.

Disney+’s forthcoming APAC expansion also includes the addition of four new Japanese animation titles — Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall, Summer Time Rendering, Yojohan Time Machine Blues and Twisted Wonderland.

Other announced titles include Indonesian dramas Susah Sinyal and Bumilangit, Japanese medical drama Tokyo MER, Taiwanese comedic series Small & Mighty, Chinese-language period drama Delicacies Destiny, and an Australian documentary, Shipwreck Hunters.