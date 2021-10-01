Disney+ reportedly in the works to launch ‘Running Man’ spin-off

Disney+ is reportedly working on a spin-off of hit variety programme Running Man ahead of its upcoming launch in South Korea.

On October 1, TenAsia reported that the streaming platform will be launching a Running Man spin-off titled Running Man: Playing More Than Running. According to the news outlet, the upcoming series will include some new cast members, but will not feature the main series’ host Yoo Jae-suk.

Disney+ is set to begin its service in South Korea on November 12. The new spin-off is reportedly part of its strategy to compete with similar services such as Netflix and TVing, both of which have long been active in the country. Both platforms have also premiered projects helmed by former Running Man producers.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, neither Disney+ or Running Man have responded to the news. If true, further details about the upcoming series are expected to be revealed closer to the launch of Disney+ in South Korea.

In other Korean entertainment news, Netflix has unveiled the latest teaser clip for its upcoming revenge-thriller drama My Name. Starring rising actress Han So-hee (Nevertheless), the series is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on October 15.

The forthcoming series revolves around Han’s character, Yoon Ji-woo, who joins a drug cartel led in an attempt to investigate and avenge her father’s sudden death.