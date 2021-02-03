Disney+ Singapore launch: titles, price and everything you need to know

Disney+ will launch in Singapore later this month. The entertainment giant pulled back the curtain on the brands on offer, forthcoming titles and more at a press conference yesterday (February 4) – here’s what you need to know about the streaming service and its arrival in Singapore.

When will Disney+ launch in Singapore?

Disney+ will launch in Singapore on February 23.

What brands will be available on Disney+ in Singapore?

Singapore will be the first market in the world to get Disney+ with all six content brands upon launch: namely, Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic and Star.

Singaporeans will get access to more than 650 films and 15,000 episodes of content in total. These include both beloved classics from Disney’s extensive library and new creations.

What Marvel movies and series will be on Disney+?

Upon its February 23 launch, Disney+ will exclusively present WandaVision, the ongoing miniseries focusing on Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) that premiered on January 15.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles, will premiere on the service on March 19. Finally, Tom Hiddleston will return as Thor’s trickster brother in Loki come May.

There will also be the animated series What If…?, which presents different alternate realities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Ms. Marvel, which introduces Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first on-screen Muslim superhero; and Hawkeye, with Jeremy Renner reprising the title role and teaming up with another Marvel archer, Kate Bishop. Premiere dates for these series have not been confirmed just yet.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who dialed into the press conference, also teased the possibility of an on-screen Southeast Asian superhero coming to Disney+. “I think you won’t have to wait there very long at all,” he said during a Q&A. “We’ve announced a number of shows and we’ve got more in the works… The world outside your window, no matter where you are, is what the Marvel world will represent.”

What Disney movies and series will be on Disney+?

Raya And The Last Dragon is perhaps the region’s most anticipated Disney offering this year. The animated movie, which features Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess, will arrive in cinemas and on Disney+ on March 5.

To stream the movie on Disney+, though, you’ll have to get something called Premier Access – which means you’ll have to pay a one-time fee. Last year, Disney+ put Mulan behind a Premier Access paywall as well, which according to Games Radar, was removed after a month or two, making the movie accessible to all subscribers.

Other Disney offerings on the service include the live-action movies Godmothered and Flora & Ulysses. The former stars Jillian Bell as a young, green fairy godmother-in-training who’s determined to prove the world still needs fairy godmothers. The latter is an adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s book Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures, centering on a cynical 10-year-old and the squirrel she rescues.

What Star Wars films and series will be on Disney+?

Disney+ Original and already-beloved series The Mandalorian will be available upon launch. Premiering sometime in 2021 is The Bad Batch, which follows an elite and experimental squad of clones in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

What Pixar films will be on Disney+?

Both Pixar Popcorn and Inside Pixar will be available on launch. The former is a collection of mini-shorts featuring Pixar characters in brand-new, bite-size narratives. The latter is a documentary series that gives insight into Pixar Animation Studios itself: specifically, its people, artistry and culture.

What Star and National Geographic content will be on Disney+?

Buckle up for binges, because Grey’s Anatomy and How I Met Your Mother will both be available at launch. Newer Star series that will be available at launch are Helstrom – which is actually based on Marvel characters – and crime thriller Big Sky.

National Geographic offerings, on the other hand, are led by Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, in which the British chef travels all over the world in search of culinary inspiration and new experiences. Ongoing historical drama series The Right Stuff, which explores the origins of the USA’s space programme, will be available, too.

How much does Disney+ cost?

Disney+ will be available for a monthly fee of S$11.98 or annual fee of $119.98. That’s a little pricier than current Disney+ prices elsewhere – but those are set to increase soon, as the service adds Star to the list of offerings in those territories, as CNET notes.

How can I stream Disney+?

Disney+ will be available on mobile and connected devices including gaming consoles, smart TVs and streaming media players.

If you’re an existing or new Starhub Mobile+, TV+ and Broadband customer, you’ll be able to enjoy up to two years of access to Disney+. Find more info here.

How do I sign up for Disney+ in Singapore?

Disney+ subscriptions don’t appear to be available yet, but you can go to the official Disney+ website to sign up for updates.