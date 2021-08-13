Disney+ to launch in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong later this year

The Walt Disney Company has announced that its streaming service Disney+ will launch in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in November 2021.

The entertainment giant revealed the news earlier today (August 13) during a quarterly corporate earnings call to investors. It also added that Disney+ Japan will be expanded to feature more content on its service by October.

Currently, the streaming service is available in Asian countries such as Singapore, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan.

“The response towards Disney+ across Asia Pacific has exceeded our expectations, as consumers seek diverse entertainment content and are drawn to our portfolio of brands and franchises,” said Luke Kang, president, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific.

“We are pleased with the subscriber growth and partnerships forged in markets, and look forward to engaging with more consumers across the region – through unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and cutting-edge content delivery.”

More information about the November service launches will be revealed soon, Disney added.

According to Deadline, the streaming service has topped app store charts in Thailand since its launch on June 30. It also sits as a leading SVOD (subscription video on demand) service in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Last month, it was suggested that the South Korean launch of Disney+ was to be delayed to November from an undisclosed prior date. The Korea Economic Daily reported that the decision was made after Netflix lost a court case, where over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix or Disney+ would have to pay internet service companies for network usage.

In other Disney-related news, the company announced yesterday (August 12) that it will launch its reboot of the 1990 film Home Alone, titled Home Sweet Home Alone, in November.