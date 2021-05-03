Disney+ to celebrate May 4 with ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Star Wars’ crossover short

Disney+ has announced plans to celebrate May 4 with a Simpsons and Star Wars crossover short.

Dubbed ‘Star Wars Day’, May 4 is an informal commemorative day observed annually to celebrate George Lucas’ mega sci-fi franchise.

Disney+ has now revealed that it is dropping a Star Wars-themed Simpsons short called Maggie Simpson In ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap.

A description for Maggie Simpson In ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’ reads: “In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.”

In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield. Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens from Its Nap” is streaming tomorrow, May the 4th on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/bYp4sb5Szx — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 3, 2021

The platform also announced two bundles of virtual artwork for fans, Star Wars Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs.

A synopsis for Star Wars Biomes reads: “Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.”

As for Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs: “Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.”

The previously-announced Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will also be given its debut on ‘Star Wars Day’. The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch first introduced in the critically acclaimed animated series.

Executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbett, Star Wars: The Bad Batch will see the unique squad of clones – who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army – find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Each member of the squad possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

All of the content will be available tomorrow (May 4) at 8am BST (12am PST).

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor has spoken out about the forthcoming Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series saying it will feel “so much more real” than the franchise’s prequels.

The actor, who last portrayed the legendary jedi in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith (2005), will reprise his role in the Disney+ show, which currently has no release date.