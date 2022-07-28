Disney+’s ‘Big Bet’ to star Sohn Seok-gu, Lee Dong-hwi, Heo Sung-tae and more

Disney+ has unveiled the all-star cast set to feature on upcoming K-drama Big Bet, including Sohn Seok-gu, Lee Dong-hwi and more.

Formerly known as King Of Savvy, the new Korean series is set to tell the tale of a man who struggles to achieve his goal of becoming a casino mogul, however is majorly set back after a chain of unfortunate events. The man begins to risk everything he has, including his own life, to get himself back on track.

Big Bet will star veteran South Korean actor Choi Min-sik as the series’ leading protagonist, marking his first television role in approximately 26 years since the 1997 show Love and Parting. Choi rose to acclaim after starring in a number of feature films, including Roaring Currents, Oldboy, I Saw The Devil and more.

Appearing alongside Choi is Sohn Seok-gu, who previously starred in several global K-drama hits including Netflix’s My Liberation Notes, D.P. and Romance Without Love, among others. Pegasus Market and Reply 1988’s Lee Dong-hwi was also announced as part of the cast.

Rounding off Disney+’s casting announcement is Squid Game alum Heo Sung-tae, who also subsequently starred in several Netflix-distributed productions such as The Silent Sea and Beyond Evil in 2021. Meanwhile, Big Bet is both directed and written by Kang Yoon-seong, best known for taking charge of the 2017 film The Outlaws.

Big Bet is currently slated for global release sometime in the second half of this year on streaming giant Disney+. More details, including an exact release date and trailers, are to arrive in the coming months leading up to the show’s premiere.

In other news, a brand-new trailer for Emergency Declaration, which stars Squid Game’s Lee Byung-hun and Parasite’s Song Kang-ho, was released earlier this week. The film is scheduled for theatrical release in South Korea on August 3, and in North America on August 12.