Doja Cat asked Noah Schnapp for ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Joseph Quinn’s details

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has revealed that he was asked by Doja Cat to send her details of his co-star Joseph Quinn.

In a video posted on TikTok, Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in the Netflix series, shared an exchange between him and the singer where she asked him to tell Quinn to “hmu [hit me up]”.

The video opens with a screenshot of a fan who tweeted a photograph of Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, writing: “Doja look how fine Joseph Quinn is.”

In response, Doja wrote: “It’s fucking criminal.”

joseph quinn fine as shit — cum (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

Schnapp’s video then shows a screenshot of his messages with Doja, where the singer wrote: “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?”

After Schnapp encouraged her to “slide into his DMs”, Doja replied: “I don’t know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

Schnapp then sent over Quinn’s Instagram profile, writing: “Right here ma’am.”

Quinn has ballooned in popularity following his role in Stranger Things season four. A scene from the finale, where Eddie Munson plays Metallica track ‘Master of Puppets’ to distract a horde of bats, was recently praised by the band themselves.

“We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away,” Metallica wrote on Instagram. “It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

In May this year, Doja announced she had to cancel all her 2022 live dates, including festival shows and her tour with The Weeknd, to recover from tonsil surgery.