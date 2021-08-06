Dominic Fike will star in ‘Euphoria’ season 2 as Rue and Jules’ “homie”

Dominic Fike is set to star in the second season of Euphoria, the musician has confirmed in a new interview.

The HBO show’s return has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its next instalment will follow on from two special “bridge” episodes that aired in December 2020 and January 2021.

Speaking to Variety, Fike said working on the show “felt like a long music video”. He also explained that his character is a “homie” of Rue (played by Zendaya) and Jules’ (Hunter Schafer), and added the actors were “the nicest people ever”.

The musician originally auditioned for a different part, but that character was written out of the show. After auditioning for a bigger role, HBO cast him. “I don’t have to do much acting,” he said of the “degenerate” part. “He’s exactly like me. It’s shit I would say and shit I would do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Fike revealed he was also working on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’. Speaking about that album, he described it as “overproduced”.

“I felt like I had too many producers in the room and too many people telling me what was right and what was wrong,” he explained. “Now it’s just my mind, similar to how I made ‘Don’t Forget About Me, Demos’. There were no other people in the room to tell me anything, and I’m not sending this music to other people to give me fucking opinions on it.”

Fike was one of many artists who featured on Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney III: Imagined’, appearing on the song ‘The Kiss Of Venus’. During a US TV appearance earlier this year, the young star recalled talking to the Beatle about making ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, “which was the second album I ever bought”.