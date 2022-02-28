Dominic Fike to return for ‘Euphoria’ season three

Dominic Fike has confirmed he will return as Elliot in Euphoria season three.

The actor and musician, who joined the HBO show for season two, shared the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, following the season two finale.

Fallon asked Fike whether he was set to return as Elliot in the next season, to which he replied, “Absolutely.”

Advertisement

Fike also addressed a fan theory claiming that Elliot could be Nate Jacobs’ brother.

“I’m not even gonna lie, I saw this one online, and I looked at it for a while and there was so many things connecting and so many people were talking about it all through these Reddit threads, and at the end of it I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?'” he said.

Watch the full interview here:

Meanwhile, this season of Euphoria has led to a rise in young people seeking help for addiction problems, according to the UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT).

According to UKAT’s head consultant Nuno Albuquerque, since the show was released there has been a small rise in young people seeking help for addiction.

Advertisement

“What shows like Euphoria do is to raise the awareness of young people and children experiencing and in some cases, struggling with mature life situations like drug misuse,” Albuquerque told Metro.co.uk.

“Thankfully there has been a very small rise in the number of young people getting in touch with our support services asking for help and guidance.”

He added: “It’s naive of society to believe that our younger generation don’t use and abuse substances, or to think that we can always protect them. If shows like Euphoria manage to encourage even one young person to reach out and ask for help, then that’s wonderful.”