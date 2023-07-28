Donald Glover and his brother to write ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Lando’

Donald Glover and his brother Stephen are set to write the forthcoming Lando series for Disney+.

The Star Wars show was first announced back in 2020, with Glover recently confirming in an interview that Lucasfilm is definitely interested in moving ahead with the project.

Previously Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was attached to the project according to Variety but he is now longer involved, with both Glover brothers taking up writing duties alone.

Speaking previously about the role of Lando Calrissian, which Glover first portrayed in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, he said: “I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time to be him. It just needs to be the right way to do it.”

He continued: “I’m not interested in doing anything that’s just gonna be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that l enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be.”

At Star Wars Celebration in 2022, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that Glover was still in line to play Lando, despite claiming she wouldn’t be afraid to recast the role.

Meanwhile, Glover is set to star alongside Maya Erskine in Amazon Prime Video‘s forthcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith series.

A short teaser for the show, which is expected to drop in November, was shared earlier this month.

The role of Mrs. Smith was originally set to be portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who departed from the project in September 2021. The Fleabag comedian originally signed on to co-star and executive produce alongside Glover, but left over creative differences. Waller-Bridge said of her departure recently that creative projects are “like a marriage” and that “some marriages don’t work out”.

Erskine, who starred in Hulu comedy Pen15, has since replaced Waller-Bridge in the upcoming TV adaptation of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.