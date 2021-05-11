Donald Glover says fear is resulting in “boring stuff” for TV and film

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has returned to Twitter today (May 11), saying that fear is preventing TV and film from being more experimental.

In a series of tweets, Glover said he saw a discussion online where people were talking “about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film)”. Subsequently, he said that creators are afraid of taking risks due to fear of their shows being cancelled.

He wrote: “saw people on here havin a discussion about how tired they were of reviewing boring stuff (tv & film).

“we’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes(?) because people are afraid of getting cancelled.”

He continued; “so they feel like they can only experiment w/ aesthetic. (also because some of em know theyre not that good).”

Last month, Glover shared an on-set photo from Atlanta as filming for the show’s third season began.

Taking to Instagram, the musician and actor shared a new cast photo of himself alongside co-stars Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfiel and Zazie Beetz.

“‘Day O’ S3 ATL”, Glover captioned the photo, revealing that work had begun on the long-awaited season three of the show.

Early last year plans were revealed for the award-winning show to air its season three premiere in January 2021, with season four expected to launch later in the year. However, to coronavirus restrictions, these dates were pushed back. The season two finale aired three years ago in 2018.

In 2020, Glover said only The Sopranos “can touch” the next two seasons of Atlanta, promising that the forthcoming editions of his show are “going to be some of the best television ever made”.

Glover has recently been sued for alleged copyright infringement by Florida rapper Kidd Wes, with the former’s hit single ‘This Is America’ at the centre of proceedings.

According to US federal court documents filed May 6 and published by Digital Music News, Wes claims that Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ is “glaringly similar” to his own track ‘Made In America’.

Glover is yet to respond publicly to the allegations. NME has reached out to a representative for Childish Gambino for comment.