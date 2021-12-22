Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ reveals season three premiere date

The much-anticipated third season of Donald Glover‘s Atlanta finally has a set premiere date, almost four years since its second season aired.

Season three of Atlanta will premiere on FX on March 24, while also being available to stream on Hulu the same day. This marks the first time the series will be available to stream while the season is still airing on television.

The show’s third season will be set, and was filmed, almost entirely in Europe. It will star Glover, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz and Bryan Tyree Henry as Earn, Darius, Van and Paper Boi, respectively.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The announcement of the premiere date comes almost two months after the first teaser for the season was released. At the time of the teaser’s release, FX chairman John Landgraf explained that production had already begun on the show’s fourth season.

“…They’re actually in production right now on season four in Atlanta,” Landgraf said.

“And all of the scripts for season four have been written. I absolutely adore those scripts for both seasons.”