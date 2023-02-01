Donald Glover’s new TV show is like a “sister to ‘Atlanta'”, inspired by Beyoncé and Martin Scorsese

Donald Glover has announced details about his next TV project after Atlanta called Swarm, which is inspired by Martin Scorsese.

The Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of Dre (played by Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star. According to Vanity Fair, the source of Dre’s obsession shares similarities with Beyoncé.

Glover worked on the series with Atlanta writer and producer Janine Nabers, who serves as showrunner on Swarm.

Advertisement

“We were really interested in creating an antihero story,” Nabers told Vanity Fair, citing TV antiheroes like Mad Men’s Don Draper and The Sopranos’ Tony Soprano. They wanted to create a new version of the archetype “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman”.

“We just thought it’d be fun to make a post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King Of Comedy,” Glover said, in reference to the 2001 drama film by Michael Haneke and Scorsese’s 1982 black comedy film.

The crew behind Swarm is comprised mostly of people who also worked on Atlanta, which came to an end after four seasons last year. According to Nabers, the show feels like “a sister to Atlanta” and lives in “the same tonal space”.

Swarm also stars Chloe Bailey as Dre’s sister, Marissa, and Damson Idris as her charismatic boyfriend. Bailey is one half of the Grammy-nominated R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Beyoncé’s label Parkwood Entertainment.

Glover recently addressed whether he had retired his musical alter ego Childish Gambino, stating that he’s “making music right now”.

Advertisement

You can check out more images from Swarm below.