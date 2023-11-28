Taika Waititi has revealed that former US President, Donald Trump, issued a “list of demands” surrounding his brief appearance in NBC’s 2012 Super Bowl advert.

The video features stars of the network, including The Office’s Steve Carell, Parks And Recreation’s Amy Poehler and 30 Rock’s Alec Baldwin. In the video, the actors are seen singing ‘Brotherhood Of Man’ from the 1961 musical, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

Trump, who at the time was hosting The Apprentice (US) can be briefly seen wearing a suit, looking into the camera, as he points and says the word, “you”.

Waititi, who directed the advert, appeared on a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, where he shared that the former president’s appearance came with some conditions.

“There was a piece of paper with a list of [Trump’s] demands,” the Jojo Rabbit director shared. “The height of the camera had to be a certain height to make him look a little thinner.”

He continued, “I think it had whatever the Pantone for orange was that he had to appear as on screen.”

“He had a makeup person who was also his ego booster and she would touch him up and say, ‘Oh, Mr. Trump, oh Mr. Trump’”, he shared.

The New Zealand filmmaker shot the video in 2011, six years before he would receive acclaim for directing Thor: Ragnarok starring Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett and Tom Hiddleston.

Waititi also revealed to the SmartLess hosts that his decision to direct the Marvel movie was largely driven by money.

He said: You know what? I had no interest in doing one of those films. It wasn’t on my plan for my career as an auteur. But I was poor and I’d just had a second child, and I thought, ‘You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children.’”

In recent news, Waititi has suggested that Our Flag Means Death season two might be the last.