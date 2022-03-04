DONGKIZ’s Jaechan says his label tried to stop him from starring in BL K-drama ‘Semantic Error’

DONGKIZ’s Jaechan has revealed that his label had initially tried to stop him from starring in Semantic Error, a boy’s love (BL) K-drama.

During a recent interview with South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghang, Semantic Error leads Jaechan of DONGKIZ and ex-KNK member Park Seo-ham spoke about the new K-drama and what lead them to join the project.

Jaechan subsequently revealed that his label, Dongyo Entertainment, had initially been against him being cast as the lead in the series. “At my company, they tried to stop me a lot,” he said, as translated by Koreaboo. “They asked me, ‘Will you really be okay?’, ‘Are you sure you can do this?’ Even so, I told them I want to do it.”

In spite of the disagreements, Jaechan revealed that the opposition to his role in Semantic Error only encouraged him to push for it even more. “The thought of giving it a try gets stronger, so I persuaded my company. That’s how I got to star in this series,” he explained.

Semantic Error is a K-drama depicting a campus romance between engineering student Chu Sang-woo (Jaechan) and Jang Jae-young (Park), a design student at the same university. The show is originally based on the popular webtoon series of the same name, and is the first live-action adaption of the story.

Semantic Error is currently streaming on Watcha, airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 5pm KST.

