DONGKIZ’s Jaechan says he would return for ‘Semantic Error’ season two if possible

DONGKIZ’s Jaechan has spoken about his enthusiasm for a second season of boy’s love (BL) K-drama Semantic Error.

In a new interview with South Korean outlet Sports Kyunghang, in light of the K-drama’s recent conclusion, Jaechan of DONGKIZ expressed his interest in reprising his role for a second season of the show, if it were possible.

“There are many aspects to consider, but I will gratefully accept the shoot if various situations align well,” he said, as translated by Soompi. “I think viewers will like it very much if season two has a lot of sweet stories that we aren’t able to show in season one.”

However, the production team behind Semantic Error previously mentioned that the series would have a “closed ending”, per Soompi, and there are no current plans to produce a second season of the BL series.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jaechan also spoke about his chemistry with co-star and ex-KNK member Park Seo-ham while working on Semantic Error. “Actually, Seo-ham and I always said, ‘Our relationship is really fascinating’, while filming Semantic Error,” he shared.

“I think the fact that we are senior and junior [in the K-pop industry] and that we met when we were both promoting as idols is really refreshing for viewers,” Jaechan added.

Semantic Error is a K-drama depicting a campus romance between engineering student Chu Sang-woo (Jaechan) and Jang Jae-young (Park), a design student at the same university. The show is originally based on the popular webtoon series of the same name, and is the first live-action adaption of the story.

All episodes of Semantic Error are currently available on Korean streaming platform Watcha.

Last week, Jaechan has revealed that his label had initially tried to stop him from starring in Semantic Error. “At my company, they tried to stop me a lot,” he said. “They asked me, ‘Will you really be okay?’, ‘Are you sure you can do this?’ Even so, I told them I want to do it.”